Brazil VS Argentina || On Sunday, they beat Brazil and Argentina in the sweet …

Just as the eclipse of the sun is the rarest of the rare, so is the Copa America final on Sunday morning. When it comes to Copa, Brazil can face Argentina only once in a million times. Apparently, the Bengalis are divided into two camps, the game of guessing has started before the game. He says look at me, then he tells me. Slogan-play will be on the faces of many again. In between all this, Felu Modak, the famous sweet seller from Konnagar, appeared with Brazil vs Argentina sweets. All pictures – Abir Ghoshal.