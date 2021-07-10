Dilip Ghosh: Indications of organizational reshuffle! Dilip Ghosh is going to Delhi urgently for the central leadership

#Kolkata: State BJP president Dilip Ghosh was called to Delhi. According to sources, he will leave for Delhi on Saturday night. Dilip Ghosh will hold a meeting with the central leadership on Sunday. He will hold a meeting with JP Nadda in Delhi.

Ekushey’s party is practically doomed in the election field. The flame of internal ‘rebellion’ is growing. ‘Besuro’ is heard by some first line leaders. There are also complaints from party members about post-poll violence in various parts of the state. It was in this atmosphere that the pressure on the state BJP leadership increased this time. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has been summoned to Delhi. According to sources, he will fly to Delhi by Saturday night. There he will have a meeting with BJP All India President JP Nadda. According to sources, several other top leaders will discuss organizational reshuffle with Bengali BJP state president Dilip Ghosh during his visit to Delhi.

Incidentally, important leaders of the state like Soumitra Khan and Babul Supriya have been show cause on behalf of the BJP leadership due to ‘dissonant’ comments against the party on social media. Soumitra can lose the post of president of the youth front. There is a huge possibility of further changes. Bengal is more active top leadership to reorganize the BJP. During this visit, BL Santosh, the Central Observer and All India General Secretary can sit down to discuss with Dilip Ghosh. Dilip is likely to meet JP Naddar on Sunday morning.