July 10, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Kolkata Petrol price 101 rupees BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh says no protest can decrease rate | 101 petrol in Kolkata! Movement will not reduce prices: Dilip Ghosh – News18 Bangla

2 min read
13 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Khas has scored a century in Kolkata Petrol (Petrol Price in Kolkata). You have to buy 1 liter of black gold at a cost of 101 rupees 1 paise. There is no possibility of a reduction in oil prices, says Banijyamahal. In this situation, the Trinamool is going to protest by using the price of petroleum products as a tool. And BJP state president Dilip Ghosh mocking the Trinamool’s plan and making it clear that the price of petroleum products cannot be reduced by agitation.

According to Dilip Ghosh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken to the streets. Moving inside the assembly, moving outside. Seeing that, they also want to do it. The CPM was also trying to do something. Till today, the price of petroleum products has not decreased due to the movement.

Dilip Ghosh’s argument will not solve the problem in this way. “Prices are unlikely to come down. Prices can come down only if there is a stabilization of oil prices in the international market. They go up as they see fit,” he told reporters.

Rising prices of petroleum products are directly affecting the pockets of the middle class. In this regard, the ruling party of the state is also thinking of a larger anti-center movement. That’s when Dilip Ubach said, “I want to know what they think about the vaccine scandal and the violence. The central government pays 44% of the tax to the state. They also collect the tax separately. The center gets a total of 20-22 rupees. They are about 40 rupees.” They are getting money. If they reduce it, the price of petrol will go down. “

Incidentally, the Trinamool is marching across the state today and tomorrow in protest of the rise in prices of petroleum products under the direction of the Trinamool Supreme. Protests will be held in 294 seats of the state. MLA ministers will also be on the way. The protest will continue in accordance with the coronation rules. Not only on the way, the Trinamool is preparing to take this to the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

Dilip Ghosh is saying this protest program, seeing them, the Trinamool is also taking the path of pseudo movement. The middle class is oppressed. Leaders are constantly on the move.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Finally private bus on the street, lotus suffering! Complaints of overcharging

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Bengal BJP | Nisith Pramanik and Shantanu Thakur: Tweet before Nishith-Shantanu takes charge! Confusion spread in Bengal BJP

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Nowshad Siddiqui got a big responsibility in the assembly, News18 expressed his anger over not getting the post.

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Kolkata Petrol price 101 rupees BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh says no protest can decrease rate | 101 petrol in Kolkata! Movement will not reduce prices: Dilip Ghosh – News18 Bangla

13 mins ago admin
2 min read

Finally private bus on the street, lotus suffering! Complaints of overcharging

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Bengal BJP | Nisith Pramanik and Shantanu Thakur: Tweet before Nishith-Shantanu takes charge! Confusion spread in Bengal BJP

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Nowshad Siddiqui got a big responsibility in the assembly, News18 expressed his anger over not getting the post.

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.