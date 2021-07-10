July 10, 2021

Kunal Ghosh found Suvendu Adhikari limitless opportunist reason why he said this

#Kolkata: The speculation was already there. As expected, Mukul Roy became the chairman of the PSC of the assembly on Friday. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has publicly announced his resignation from the post of chairman of all other committees of the assembly in protest of Mukul Roy’s appointment. This time, Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh stabbed him without naming him on this issue. Kunal finds the smell of opportunism in this incident. In his argument, new MLAs are being deprived in this way.

On social media, Kunal Ghosh wrote: “LOP = limitless opportunist. For cheap politics, some BJP members were forced to resign from the post of chairman of the assembly committee. He knows. Others will leave for his politics. ” Needless to say, Shuvendu Adhikari is the target of Kunal.

On Friday, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced a total of 39 committees for the new assembly. The BJP started a commotion after announcing Mukul Roy as the chairman of PSC. The BJP MLAs also walked out of the room. “The state government will spend and test itself,” Shuvendu said.

Needless to say, the BJP had proposed that Ashok Lahiri be appointed to the post. The BJP argued that any opposition MLA should be nominated as the chairman of the PSC. Shuvendu Adhikari is upset that it did not happen. According to sources, the BJP MLAs will submit their resignations as chairmen of the eight committees on Tuesday. In that case, one of the members of the opposition will be the chairman of all the posts in the assembly, he is Nilmoni Nowshad Siddiqui. The MLA was elected chairman of the area development committee on Friday.





