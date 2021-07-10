July 10, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Saumitra Khan: Water and milk ‘friendship’ story added on Facebook! Soumitra Khan gave a message to which ‘teammate’?

2 min read
4 mins ago admin


Kolkata: A few days ago, BJP MP Saumitra Khan from Bishnupur came to the headlines on Facebook Live with outrage. Saumitra Khan had lashed out at his own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state’s opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari, for not having his name on the list of Union ministers. And this time he gave a ‘suggestive’ post on Facebook. Wrote the story of ‘water’ and ‘milk’ acid sweet friendship. Apparently, Soumitra wanted to give a special message by twisting someone. But to whom did the BJP leader want to give a message? Who is the ‘acid’ in water and milk? He did not understand. Pride or anger? The question has been raised in the political arena.

Soumitra Khan wrote a long post on his favorite social media Facebook on Friday night. “This is the real thing,” he wrote in the post. “Water befriends milk and leaves its form and merges.” He also writes that water mixes with milk and leaves its own form. When the milk is boiled again, the water dies earlier for the sake of friendship. At the end he commented, ‘Never let’ acidity ‘come in the middle of friendship.’ Soumitra has made a mockery of who in this long story, so the practice has started in the political arena. Netizens have also filled in various comments.

In the last few days, the BJP’s infighting has come to light around Soumitra’s Facebook Live. On the one hand, as he has opened his mouth against the state BJP, on the other hand, the state BJP leadership did not like his message at all. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has made it clear that posting on Facebook is not the party’s norm. But even then, Soumitra is still on social media. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Soumitra announced his resignation from the post of Youth Front president on Wednesday afternoon. He also made some harsh comments about Shuvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh (DILIP GHOSH) on Facebook Live. The BJP state president explained in his speech that Dilip Ghosh did not see it well at all. He said, ‘It is very normal for a young leader to do this kind of work. You have come to BJP, it takes time to understand, you will understand. First of all, we forgive the children. ‘



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

TMC Mouthpiece Jago Bangla to emerge with fresh makeover

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

The doors of Mahesh Jagannath temple were opened and special pujo was going on since morning

59 mins ago admin
2 min read

Kunal Ghosh found Suvendu Adhikari limitless opportunist reason why he said this

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Saumitra Khan: Water and milk ‘friendship’ story added on Facebook! Soumitra Khan gave a message to which ‘teammate’?

4 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC Mouthpiece Jago Bangla to emerge with fresh makeover

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

The doors of Mahesh Jagannath temple were opened and special pujo was going on since morning

59 mins ago admin
2 min read

Kunal Ghosh found Suvendu Adhikari limitless opportunist reason why he said this

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.