Saumitra Khan: Water and milk ‘friendship’ story added on Facebook! Soumitra Khan gave a message to which ‘teammate’?

Kolkata: A few days ago, BJP MP Saumitra Khan from Bishnupur came to the headlines on Facebook Live with outrage. Saumitra Khan had lashed out at his own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state’s opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari, for not having his name on the list of Union ministers. And this time he gave a ‘suggestive’ post on Facebook. Wrote the story of ‘water’ and ‘milk’ acid sweet friendship. Apparently, Soumitra wanted to give a special message by twisting someone. But to whom did the BJP leader want to give a message? Who is the ‘acid’ in water and milk? He did not understand. Pride or anger? The question has been raised in the political arena.

Soumitra Khan wrote a long post on his favorite social media Facebook on Friday night. “This is the real thing,” he wrote in the post. “Water befriends milk and leaves its form and merges.” He also writes that water mixes with milk and leaves its own form. When the milk is boiled again, the water dies earlier for the sake of friendship. At the end he commented, ‘Never let’ acidity ‘come in the middle of friendship.’ Soumitra has made a mockery of who in this long story, so the practice has started in the political arena. Netizens have also filled in various comments.

In the last few days, the BJP’s infighting has come to light around Soumitra’s Facebook Live. On the one hand, as he has opened his mouth against the state BJP, on the other hand, the state BJP leadership did not like his message at all. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has made it clear that posting on Facebook is not the party’s norm. But even then, Soumitra is still on social media. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Soumitra announced his resignation from the post of Youth Front president on Wednesday afternoon. He also made some harsh comments about Shuvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh (DILIP GHOSH) on Facebook Live. The BJP state president explained in his speech that Dilip Ghosh did not see it well at all. He said, ‘It is very normal for a young leader to do this kind of work. You have come to BJP, it takes time to understand, you will understand. First of all, we forgive the children. ‘