Babul Supriyo: ‘I didn’t give a damn about my mind’, what is Babul Supriyo thinking after losing the ministry!

#Kolkata: Eight-year-old Union Minister Babul Supriyo has been dropped from the new cabinet of the Narendra Modi government. And from the day after losing that ministry, Babul has been at the center of the discussion by posting one Facebook post after another. Even after losing the ministry, his clash with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has come to the fore again and again. Recently, Asansol MP has given more ‘attention’ to music on social media, but his frustration is also coming out from time to time. On Saturday, he wrote again, “Out of the corner of my mind,” I have not given my mind to anyone – I will not give. Then why talk so much about it. “

After losing the ministry, Babul wrote on Facebook, ‘Yes, where there is smoke, there will be some fire. Friends who love me, I can’t hold the media phone. Yes, I resigned from the cabinet. I have been asked to resign. Later, Babul wrote about ‘correction’ again, ‘It may not be right to use the word’ resignation ‘in this way. ” Although the remarks were re-explained, it became clear that day that there was some arrogance in the post of the former Union Minister.

Babul’s post again

After that, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said in a somewhat sarcastic tone that Babul had survived. Babul was an active minister. But when he was a minister, the Chief Minister did not speak less. Now Babul breathed his last. ‘ After that, Babul wrote directly to Dilip Ghosh, ‘As the president of the state, Dilipada said many things with’ joy of mind ‘. He said again, I heard But what is the harm if this time I do not understand why I made this statement ‘consciously’ ?? This is my response! I am happy that Dilipada is happy to “save my breath”! He is the president of the state – everyone’s respect! I also pay my sincere respects to dear Dilipda !! ‘

It is as if there is more hatred in the fire. Without mentioning Babul’s name, Dilip Ghosh gave a strong message to the ‘dissonants’. He has already flown to Delhi. It remains to be seen whether he will complain to the top leadership of the party about the Babuls. Although Asansol MP Babul Supriya is suffering from the loss of the ministry, it is clear that a large section of the BJP. Many people think that his recent Facebook post is giving that indication.