Dilip Ghosh meets JP Nadda | Dilip Ghosh JP Naddar talking about dissonant Rajiv and dropped Babul? Rumors …

#NewDelhi: BJP All India President JP Naddar summoned. Dilip Ghosh reached Delhi on Saturday night. Today, the BJP state president is going to have a meeting with him at JP Nadda’s house. According to New Delhi sources, the main topic of discussion at the meeting was the state of the BJP after the Bengal polls.

The manner in which one leader after another is leaving the party is of considerable concern to the top leadership of the BJP. In particular, it is believed that the BJP suffered an organizational setback after Mukul Raza abruptly left the party. The morale of the leaders and workers on the ground floor has been broken. The rush to leave the party has also been seen in the districts. New grassroots leaders from many grassroots are once again opening their mouths one after another on social media. Even the infighting of the team is not going to be suppressed. It is believed that Dilip and Nadya can continue the discussion today with these dissonants.

Rajiv Banerjee, who joined the BJP before the polls, is also not from the party. He has been seen repeatedly posting anti-party remarks. On the other hand, he is singing for the Trinamool Supremo. He did not attend any of the meetings after the vote ended. In this regard, Soumitra Khan has publicly slandered Dilip Ghosh in the name of Shuvendu Adhikari. If this continues then the dangers facing the BJP are well known to the top leaders of the state and the center. So how to hold the team, how to prevent the breakup, it seems that today can be talked about.

According to Delhi sources, there are many more issues with this. Recently, four MPs from Bengal have been made Union Ministers. The meeting will also reveal how the team will work in coordination with them in the coming days.

As a result of the reshuffle in Modi’s cabinet, just as four ministers from Bengal went to the cabinet, two names have been cut. Babul Supriya Debashree Chowdhury has been left out. It is expected that there will be a discussion on how to use their organization in the coming days. Note that this is the first time that Dilip Ghosh has gone to Delhi after the election results came out. All quarters are naturally interested in his visit.