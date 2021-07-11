Kolkata Police: Book a room and plan a party with alcohol and marijuana! Police are also shocked by the Park Street incident

#Kolkata: Nightclub closed in Corona. But the weekend party was going on using the loud sound system in the corridors of the elite hotel. 36 arrested from that elite hotel in the raid of Kolkata police. A case has been filed against the hotel authorities and the occupants under the Disaster Management Act. The detainees are accused of obstructing the work of the police and harassing the police.

Strict restrictions are in place across the state in the Corona situation. Hullo’s party has been booking rooms in elite hotels in the Park Street police station area for the last few days by showing thumbs up to the rules. As soon as this information came to hand, Lalbazar started searching. There are also room bookings on the third and fourth floors of the hotel on Saturday. Preparations for the night party in the corridor have started since evening. As soon as this information reached Lalbazar, a plan was taken to launch an operation. According to that, after 12:30 pm, the gangster branch of Kolkata police and Park Street police raided the hotel. Detectives claim that at that time, the party was going on inside the hotel in the corridor using a DJ disc and playing a loud sound system. With hookah from alcohol, marijuana is not excluded. 38 people have been arrested from the spot. Two luxury cars have been confiscated.

Bottles of wine matched from the hotel corridor. It was even alleged that cannabis was being used. Match the cannabis. Two DJ discs, loud sound system have been confiscated. Police also recovered the guest list. How was the party going? According to the detectives, two or three people from the same group used to book separate rooms. Then it was said that a couple of guests would come to each room. And on this occasion, 7/8 guests would enter each room with booking. In all, sometimes the number of guests is 25, sometimes 30 to 40. After that the party would be arranged in the corridor inside the hotel. The party was arranged by the hotel authorities, Lalbazar claimed. Joint Commissioner (Crime) Muralidhar Sharma said the whole matter was being planned. An inquiry has been started into whether such a party is going on in any other elite hotel in the city. Lalbazar sources said that the operation will be carried out in the coming days. If such a thing is caught in a hotel, the police will take strict action against them.