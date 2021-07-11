July 11, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Park hotel Arrest | Not only the party that broke the rules, but also the drug den Park Hotel, the forensic team in the investigation

2 min read
10 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The weekend party had been going on for some time, breaking Corona’s rules on the third and fourth floors of the Park Hotel. Police have arrested 37 people in connection with the incident today. This is not the end, the police think that this party is a drug den.

The forensic team reached the Park Hotel at around 3 in the afternoon to investigate the matter. With some of the gangsters of Lalbazar. Lalbazar was shaken after receiving allegations that drugs were being used at the party. The forensic team came to the Park Hotel to collect the samples of the drugs. According to sources, they collected samples for more than an hour and a half. Forensic expert Tanmoy Mukherjee has collected several suspicious samples. His chemicals will be tested. Meanwhile, the hotel authorities have been called to Lalbazar. Besides, several women were present at the party. Although they were not arrested, they were called to Lalbazar.

Kolkata police raided the Park Hotel on Saturday night, alleging that the party was going on day after day by playing loudspeakers at the elite hotel in Kolkata, ignoring the Corona rules. 36 people were arrested. Hotel authorities have also been called.

It is learned that the news that the party is going on like this at the Park Hotel went to the police through secret sources. A team of 50 people led by three IPS officers conducted a search operation late on Saturday night. Then the party was in full swing. Loudspeakers were also running. The police arrested the rest immediately. Several expensive cars, including a Mercedes, were recovered from the scene.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Dilip Ghosh criticizes State Government as terrorists caught in Kolkata. Video: How do militants hide in Kolkata? Dilip Ghosh fired at the state government kolkata

56 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC Organizational reshuffle | ‘Hello, what is my name? ‘Whispers on the phone inside the grassroots before the result …

58 mins ago admin
2 min read

Babul Supriyo Following Mukul Roy and TMC || Babul Supriya started following Mukul Roy and TMC on Twitter! Smell begins …

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Park hotel Arrest | Not only the party that broke the rules, but also the drug den Park Hotel, the forensic team in the investigation

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip Ghosh criticizes State Government as terrorists caught in Kolkata. Video: How do militants hide in Kolkata? Dilip Ghosh fired at the state government kolkata

56 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC Organizational reshuffle | ‘Hello, what is my name? ‘Whispers on the phone inside the grassroots before the result …

58 mins ago admin
2 min read

Babul Supriyo Following Mukul Roy and TMC || Babul Supriya started following Mukul Roy and TMC on Twitter! Smell begins …

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.