Pratyusha Paul: ‘Threat of rape’ by uploading pictures on ‘porn site’! Actress Pratyusha Pal at the doorstep of the police …

#Kolkata:The telemarketer complained of blackmail again in the net. Actress Pratyusha Paul has been threatened with rape. He alleged that he received threats of rape through social media. His picture has been distorted and posted on porn sites. At the same time, Pratyusha complained that he was being blackmailed continuously. The actress has already complained in Lalbazar.

Pratyusha complained that he has been under threat for some time. She is being threatened with rape through social media. Not only that, but there have been attempts to discredit him. The miscreants are threatening to send his pictures to the relatives of Pratyusha by uploading his pictures on the porn site.

Pratyusha was the main character in the serial ‘Eso Ma Lakshmi’

The actress has already lodged a complaint with the Cyber ​​Crime Department in Lalbazar. Pratyusha said he had lodged the complaint by e-mail in June last year. But so far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange. The accused were not arrested. Even after the turn of the year, Pratyusha has come to Lalbazar again without seeing any light of hope. The actress told Sangbad Madhyam that she has been asked to come again tomorrow.

Pratyusha is a popular actress from Telepara. He started acting at the age of 18 only. She played the lead role in the serial ‘Eso Ma Lakshmi’ in Zee Bangla. His impeccable performance is still etched in the minds of the audience. Then he did not have to look back. One by one, remember, Pratyusha has acted in serials like Gudiya Jaha Guddu Tahi. His followers in the net are no less.