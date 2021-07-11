Private air-conditioned bus fare increased a lot! Find out how much on any route – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Long-distance government air-conditioned (AC VOLVO) bus fares remained unchanged, but private air-conditioned bus fares increased sharply. Fares increased on all routes, be it North Bengal or South Bengal. In each case the rent has been increased by 100 rupees. They have been forced to increase fares due to uncontrolled increase in fuel prices. Says the representatives of the bus company.

In their words, “there are not many passengers. The price of fuel has become so high that there was no other way but to increase the fare.” However, fares for all government AC bus routes remain unchanged. Passengers are questioning how the private bus fare has been increased so much where the government is against the fare hike. Passengers said, “In the current Corona situation, many people have lost their livelihood. However, the fare increase of Rs 100 in one leap is putting a lot of pressure on us. We are helpless to go to our destination with extra fare.”

Public transport is still not completely normal. Although private bus owners have proposed to the government to increase fares due to rising fuel prices, the government has not agreed to increase fares now. However, in many cases of private bus service, passengers are complaining of taking more than the fixed fare. In the current situation, it is clear from the words of Transport Minister Firhad Hakim that the Transport Department is not supporting the fare hike of Tk 100 in a private AC Volvo.

“The government does not control the fare of private luxury buses. I will also ask the transport secretary to look into the matter and take action. The fare hike is not right,” Firhad Hakim said.

Incidentally, private ac volvo – Asansol fare from Dharmatala was 450 rupees. Now it stands at 550 rupees. Up to Durgapur it was 410 rupees. That increased to 510 rupees. Raniganj was increased from 430 to 530 rupees. Up to Siliguri it was 1200 rupees. That is now 1300 rupees. Balurghat was increased from Tk 650 to Tk 650. However, fares for West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) or other government AC bus services remain unchanged on all routes.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI