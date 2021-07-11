July 11, 2021

Students clash in Kolkata college, cop injured

Additional officer-in-charge of Bhowanipore police station, Rajib Sahoo, sustained injuries on his head when he attempted to stop a fight between two groups of students of Ashutosh College right outside the police station, he said.

A police officer was injured in a clash between two groups of students of a college in Kolkata on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Additional officer-in-charge of Bhowanipore police station, Rajib Sahoo, sustained injuries on his head when he attempted to stop a fight between two groups of students of Ashutosh College right outside the police station, he said.

The incident took place around 7 pm when the two groups, both belonging to the youth wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, gathered in front of the police station following differences of opinion, the officer said.

“Soon, they got involved in a fight and our officer was injured when he tried to intervene. We have detained a few students and are looking into the matter,” he said.

The police officer, who was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital, is stated to be stable.



