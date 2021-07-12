80 to 150 in a week! Chili price hiked in local market– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The price of fire is chilli. Chilli is being sold at Rs 150 per kg in the retail market. Vendors claim that the price of lentils may go up further.

Excessive increase in petrol and diesel prices has pushed up the prices of almost all vegetables. But leaving all the raw grains behind is chilli at the top. The quality chilli that was sold two weeks ago at Rs 60 per kg is now being sold at around Rs 150 per kg. What is the reason for this sudden price increase in Lanka? Traders claim prices have risen for extra rains in the past month. In South Bengal, part of Lanka is cultivated at Beldanga in Murshidabad. Besides, chilli is cultivated in Malda and Siliguri in North Bengal. But in the second week of June, there was heavy rainfall across South Bengal. Right after that there was a lot of rain in North Bengal too. That rain has damaged the chilli tree. In many places, Lanka trees have been submerged and destroyed. That has created a crisis.

However, traders say that there is no shortage of supply of lentils in the wholesale market. BK Sau, a wholesaler at Cole Market, said: However, if the rainfall is more, there may be a shortage of supply in Lanka. Then the wholesale price is likely to increase. He claimed that there was no change in the price of lentils in the wholesale market. Retailers are raising prices. The best quality chilli was sold at Kole Market for 300 to 320 rupees per palla. In other words, the price of Lanka per kg stands at 60 to 65 rupees.

So why is the price of lentils so high in the retail market? A vegetable seller in Maniktala market said, ‘All the chillies we have now are wet in the rain. Rotting too fast. If you buy one cup of chilli, you have to throw away one kg from it. The car in which the goods are coming with him has also increased the rate a lot. We also have to increase the price for it.