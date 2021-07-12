July 12, 2021

Bengal BJP || BJP to resign as chairman in assembly tomorrow, Dhankhar meets Shuvendu

#Kolkata: Eight BJP MLAs who are chairmen of various committees before the governor can resign. The assembly will witness such an unprecedented incident on Tuesday.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had earlier announced the move in protest of the appointment of Mukul Roy as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He said that the MLAs concerned will resign from all the committees in which the BJP has got the post of chairman. Similarly, 7 BJP MLAs will resign from the post of Chairman of the Legislative Assembly before the Governor tomorrow.

According to BJP sources, eight MLAs who resigned as chairman on Tuesday have been asked to come to the assembly. After the resignation, they will go to Raj Bhavan together under the leadership of Shuvendu. Mukul Roy has been appointed as the important PAC chairman in violation of the rules of the assembly, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

The eight BJP MLAs who have been asked to resign tomorrow are Manoj Tigga, Mihir Goswami, Nikhil Ranjan Dey, Krishna Kalyani, Ashok Kirtaniya, Vishnu Prasad Sharma and Deepak Barma.
