Cipla Health’s Ciphands expands its hand hygiene product portfolio with germ protection Hand Wash, Soap and Mist Hand Sanitizer

Ciphands, the hand and surface hygiene brand of Cipla Health Ltd., has launched a spectrum of products like Ciphands Total Germ Protection Hand Wash, Ciphands Plus Mist Spray Hand Sanitizer and Ciphands Smart Germ Protection Soap to cater to the widespread demand for hand hygiene. These products join the Ciphands’ extensive portfolio serving this central doctrine of a healthy lifestyle which goes beyond the exigencies of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The significance of hand hygiene against the coronavirus has been widely discussed over the past year, with the World Health Organization repeatedly stressing that hand washing stands as the most effective means to keep the virus at bay – alongside wearing masks, and following social distancing etiquette. While vaccines tackling the coronavirus are being gradually rolled out in the country and across the world, the importance and indispensability of hand washing will continue. However, pandemic or not, hands have been amongst the biggest transmitters of diseases.

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared how the practice prevents the spread of numerous maladies – including lessening respiratory illnesses in the general population by 16% – 21%, and restricting school children’s absenteeism as a result of gastrointestinal diseases by 29% – 57%.

With the launch of Ciphands Hand Wash and Soap the brand elevates Ciphands’ positioning within the traditional hand hygiene industry. Whereas, the Ciphands Mist Spray Hand Sanitizer is an extension in the hand sanitizer category, thereby helping consumers live through all touch points of hygiene.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shivam Puri, CEO – Cipla Health Ltd., said, “Cipla Health Ltd. is committed to providing consumer healthcare solutions, and Ciphands caters to the most fundamental building block of healthy living – hand hygiene. With the launch of our new products Ciphands Hand Wash, Soap and Mist Spray Hand Sanitizer, the brand now has a complete portfolio of hand and surface hygiene products which will provide holistic hygiene solutions to consumers.

Priced at an inaugural offer of Rs. 79/- the 200ml pump unit of Ciphands Total Germ Protection Hand Wash contains aloe vera ensuring consumers have both sanitised and moisturised hands; the Ciphands Smart Germ Protection Soap priced at Rs. 32 also helps to moisturize the skin; and the Ciphands Plus Mist Spray Hand Sanitizer is a WHO recommended formulation available in 100ml spray bottle priced at Rs. 50, all offering 99.9% germ protection.

Ciphands currently has an overall portfolio of eight products that also includes an Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with 72.34% alcohol content, Surface Disinfectant Spray, Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid for superior protection, Ciphands Smart Germ Protection Wipes and a Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Hand Rub. All the products under the Ciphands range are available at leading medical stores and modern retail outlets across major towns and cities in India, serving people’s needs for hand and surface hygiene.

About Cipla Health Limited: Cipla Health Ltd. (CHL), the consumer healthcare subsidiary of Cipla was founded in the year 2015 with a vision to become the most preferred consumer healthcare brand in India. With an already vast customer-base, the company believes in consistent innovation, and aims to make a difference to the consumer’s everyday life. CHL offers a folio of diverse brands, created through a combination of deep consumer insight and science— Nicotex, Cofsils, ActivKids, Prolyte ORS, MamaXpert, Maxirich, Naselin, Omnigel, Cipladine and Clocip. In line with CHL’s core mission of improving consumer lives, Ciphands, is a hand and surface sanitation brand that has 8products under its portfolio all focused on hand and surface hygiene.