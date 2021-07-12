Dilip Ghosh: ‘If necessary, the party will take action’, Dilip Ghosh’s message of ‘dissonants’ after the Nadda meeting!

#NewDelhi: The meeting between Dilip Ghosh and JP Nadda was scheduled for Sunday. But due to various reasons, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh could not sit in the meeting with JP Nadda yesterday. Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth after the much awaited meeting in the capital on Monday. In his meeting with the BJP all-India president, Dilip Babu made it clear that he had lodged a ‘complaint’ against the dissonant BJP leaders. BJP state president (Dilip Ghosh) also said that those who are ‘talking inside’ are doing harm to the party. Dilip also warned to take action against them if necessary.

There is a possibility of an organizational reshuffle in the state BJP soon. As Nadda and Dilip met in that atmosphere, various rumors were spread in the political arena. There were indications that changes could be made at any level of the organization, or where changes were needed. However, Dilip Babu claimed that there was no discussion on organizational reshuffle after the meeting. So what is the long meeting between the two? In Dilip’s words, “Many things have happened after the election results. Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a discussion on what people think now, what the attitude of the workers is or what it is like.

However, the Medinipur MP made it clear on the day that the party can take a tough stand against the dissidents and rebels inside the BJP. He even said that he had ‘complained’ to JP Nadda about them in an unequivocal manner. In Dilip’s words, “I have said that there are many people who speak without understanding, it demoralizes the workers. It should stop. Many are sitting outside making comments that should be made inside. These comments are coming out of frustration. If necessary, the team will take action. ”

Dilip said in clear language, ‘The disciplinary committee of the party will decide on the show-cause. Talks are also going on with those who are talking like this. It is meant not to speak in public. Even then, if it is not amended, then the system of maintaining discipline in our party will be effective.

This is Dilip Ghosh’s first meeting with Nadda after the results of the assembly elections were announced. Dilip arrived in the capital on Saturday night after receiving an emergency summons from Delhi. But Nadda could not give time to Dilip Babu all day on Sunday. A long meeting was held between the two on Monday afternoon. After that the BJP state president opened his mouth in front of the journalists.