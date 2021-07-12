West Bengal Weather: Rain with storm before noon? Special warning for North Bengal

#Kolkata: After a heavy downpour in the last few days, there is a sporadic forecast of rain on Monday, but it is unlikely to happen. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the sky in Kolkata may be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. However, there may be scattered rains in some districts. There is even a possibility of storms in Kolkata and surrounding districts. Maybe a couple of thundershowers, including thunderstorms. However, it may not be possible for the temperature to drop due to rain.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Kolkata could be 34 degrees Celsius on Monday. The lowest is 28 degrees Celsius. The weather office says the heat will continue throughout the week. In fact, due to the low pressure area over Orissa and Andhra Pradesh at the moment, besides those two states, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are also likely to receive heavy rains in the next 48 hours. It will rain with thunder in Bihar. Rains are forecast in northwestern Indian states, including Delhi, for the next four to five days.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Alipurduar next Tuesday and Wednesday. Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri may also receive heavy to very heavy rains. The rest of North Bengal is also likely to receive showers with thunderstorms. Scattered light to moderate rains are forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur. South Bengal is likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms. There will be cloudy skies in Kolkata on Monday too. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday was 26.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Saturday afternoon was 33.1 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the air is 8 to 91 percent. Rain with thunder will increase in Gangetic West Bengal from Tuesday. Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms have also been forecast in Kolkata and Gangetic districts of West Bengal.