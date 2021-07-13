BJP MLAs resign as chairman of eight committees, go to Raj Bhavan and complain – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Eight BJP MLAs have resigned as chairmen of various committees of the assembly in protest of Mukul Roy’s appointment as PAC chairman. The BJP MLAs did not listen to the call for reconsideration of the decision of resignation of Principal Biman Banerjee. The principal will check whether the resignation will be accepted or not Shortly after resigning, the resigned BJP MLAs, led by Shuvendu Adhikari, went to the Raj Bhavan to meet the governor.

The eight MLAs who resigned on the day were Manoj Tigga, Mihir Goswami, Nikhil Ranjan Dey, Vishnupad Sharma, Sri Krishna Kalyani, Deepak Barman, Anandmoy Barman and Ashok Kirtaniya. There are a total of 41 committees including the House Committee and the Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly Among them, BJP MLAs were elected as the chairmen of eight committees The BJP, however, claimed that they wanted at least 15 committee chairmen

Ignoring the BJP’s objections, Mukul Roy has been elected as the PAC chairman The ruling camp argues that Mukul Roy is still a BJP MLA Although Mukul Roy has already joined the grassroots Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had earlier said that the BJP would not take over the chairmanship of any committee unless Mukul Roy was removed from the post of PAC chairman. The BJP has claimed that giving the post of PAC chairman to the opposition has been a long-standing tradition in the assembly.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has already appealed to the principal to cancel Mukul Roy’s MLA post under the anti-defection law. There is also a hearing of that application on July 18 Earlier, the BJP took the issue to the Raj Bhavan by putting more pressure on the ruling camp with Mukul Roy.

According to sources, the BJP MLAs will request Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene in the manner in which Mukul Roy has been appointed as PAC chairman on behalf of the ruling party. However, the ruling party is not giving much importance to the BJP’s Raj Bhavan Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy said, “What has happened has been done in accordance with the constitution.” The governor cannot change the decision of the principal The governor has the same powers as the governor. ‘