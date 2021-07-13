Calcutta High court orders DNA test of dead BJP worker from Kolkata High court directs DNA test on BJP worker killed in Kankurgachhi

#Kolkata: The final report of the commission on the post-poll ‘violence’ in the state. A six-member committee appointed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday submitted a report on the unrest to a five-judge bench of the High Court. The preface is given in a bundle of dista dista leaves. The report is given in a separate bundle for 5 judges.

The second autopsy of Abhijit Sarkar, a slain BJP activist from Kankurgachhi, was a major part of the hearing in the larger bench of the Calcutta High Court. The Abhijit family complained that the body was not properly stored at the NRS hospital. The family members could not identify the body that was said to be Abhijit Sarkar at the hospital. The family is reluctant to bury the body as the body has not been identified.

Following the family’s plea, the larger bench directed the government to conduct a DNA test on Abhijit’s body. Additional Solicitor General YJ Dastur, counsel for the Center, told the court that DNA samples of Abhijit Sarkar had already been taken for testing at Alipore Command Hospital. The court directed the family members to take samples for DNA test at the command hospital. After receiving the samples, the command hospital will send them to the director of Central Forensic Science Laboratory or CFSL. Within 7 days of receiving the sample, the CFSL director will send the DNA test report to the High Court in a preface envelope.

Earlier, a committee appointed by the National Human Rights Commission submitted a preliminary inquiry report to the High Court on the post-poll unrest. After examining the report, the court issued six-point guidelines. The state government wants to reconsider this directive. The larger bench did not hear the appeal on Tuesday. It was alleged that the work of the committee appointed by the commission in Jadavpur was obstructed on July 2. In this context, show cause was given to Rashid Munir Khan, IPS in charge of Jadavpur. Accordingly, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Jadavpur region answered the show-cause. The final report of the committee appointed by the commission has been directed to be given to the state, center, election commission and all parties. The court directed to send the report by e-mail. After receiving all the reports, the full hearing of the post-vote unrest case has been fixed for July 22.