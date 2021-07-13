Durga Puja 2021 || Durgapujo in Kolkata following the Corona Rules, Forum for Durgotsab gave guidelines

#Kolkata: Durga Puja (Durga Puja 2021) is in Kolkata. The forum has published guidelines for performing puja in accordance with the Covid Guideline. The 14-point guideline emphasizes immunization. The guideline will be sent to the state government as a proposal on behalf of the Pujo committees. The forum will start preparations for Pujo as soon as it gets the green signal from the government. The cloud of fear was thicker even last year. There was no tick protection even though the corona was strong. Forum for Durgotsab wants to prepare Pujo this time with Tika in front. The forum includes four and a half hundred pujo committees, including small and large committees in Kolkata. The decision of the forum is that the committees should worship in accordance with the 14-point guideline.

Shaswat Basu, general secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab, said an immunization camp had already been set up in Kolkata. Vaccination has been done for the pujo committees of the district at the initiative of Burdwan Forum. More camps will be set up in the future to complete vaccinations for all those associated with Pujo. Special vaccination camps for those associated with Pujo will soon be held in Dumdum Park and North Kolkata as well.

Forum for Durgotsab’s 14-point guideline:

* Vaccination of all the drum priests from the committee officials associated with Pujo.

* Emphasis on mask sanitizer and physical distance rules.

* Initiative of public welfare work by reducing the pomp of pooja.

* Open mandapa. Opportunity to visit idols and mandapas from outside.

* Abandonment from the offering of worship is arranged according to the Kovid rules.

* Physical distance should be kept in the game of Sandhipujo Sindur.

* Not the cut fruit but the whole fruit should be arranged.

* Volunteers should be active in collaboration with the administration. Arrangements have to be made to ensure that the mandapa is not crowded in any way.

A third wave of corona is imminent. When life is in turmoil, many lives are being lost in the question of livelihood. Economy directly involved with Durga Puja in Kolkata. Forum for Durgotsab is using Durgapujo as a tool to combine life and livelihood.

Shaswat Basu, general secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab, said the economy was directly linked to Kolkata’s Durga Pujo at a cost of around Tk 50,000-60,000 crore. On the one hand, the lockdown for Corona, the economy has collapsed, on the other hand, the loss of Amphan and Yase has made people’s lives miserable. The Pujo Committees are showing a glimmer of hope towards the Pujo market economy. Shaswat Basu further said that indirectly around Rs 1.5 lakh crore is traded around the Durgotsab in Kolkata.

One of the Calcutta Pujo Committees is the Baliganj Cultural Association of the South. Saptarshi Basu is one of the doctors of the city who is closely associated with him. He is also in favor of including everyone associated with Pujo in the festival through vaccination. He said that this initiative of the forum in collaboration with the government is one of the positive aspects. For now, the pujo lunatics of Kolkata are dreaming of Shardiya in the light of this hope by removing the fear of the third wave.