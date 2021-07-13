Ecole Intuit Lab and Techno India University to Hold ‘Design Your New Age Career’, a Virtual Event for Aspiring Designers in West Bengal

Ecole Intuit Lab, a leading French Institute of Design, Digital and Strategy and Techno India University, West Bengal is holding a one-of-its-kind two-day virtual event, ‘Design Your New Age Career’ to educate students on emerging career opportunities in Design, Art and Gaming. The virtual event will be held on 16th and 17th July from 11am to 1:15pm IST. It will consist of live scribing sessions, intriguing panel discussions and interactive digital activities. It is expected to draw more than 1000 attendees from across India, especially from Kolkata, West Bengal. Other than interacting with experts in the industry, attendees also hold a chance to avail academic scholarships and win prizes at various contests held during the event.

Spread over two days, the event will feature two panel discussions. Trending Careers in 2030 will address the professions that will gain prominence in the future. Shandar Junaid from Adobe and Rahul Bhattacharya from The Black Yellow Crow will be joining the panel. The second discussion,‘The Gender Switch’,is aimed to start a conversation on the inclusion of gender fluidity in gaming. With Shiben Bhattacharjee, Game Director at 88 Pictures, joining as a guest speaker, the discussion will explore the impact of increasing gender diversity among game designers.

Francis Goeltner, Associate Art Director, Ubisoft, will be addressing a discussion on ‘Art Roles in Game Design’ accompanied by live scribing. Fawaz Dalvi of Vice Media will conduct the portfolio review, providing students with valuable insight on skills that will be in demand in the future. Winners of the contests and treasure hunts will be announced on the concluding day of the event.

The event will be preceded by two main digital contests, revolving around memes and gender fluidity. ‘The Meme Challenge’ taps into the rising trend of viral content through design art. Contestants have to create a meme based on an image that the institute has uploaded on its social media pages. For ‘The Gender Switch’ contest, participants have to create a gender variant (binary/non-binary) alternative of Super Mario, a hugely popular gaming character. They then have to submit their entries to École Intuit Lab prior to the event.

Speaking on the launch, Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Director of Global Operations, Techno India Group, said, “We strongly believe that digital design will be one of the driving forces behind the most exciting careers of the future. With this webinar we are aiming to educate students in the exciting possibilities that an education in digital design can open up and how they can plan their careers.”

Yan Garin, Country Head and Director of École Intuit Lab, added, “The design landscape is seeing rapid evolution with the power to reshape and redefine the human experience, whether in industrial design or communication. An education in digital design and strategy can, therefore, open up exciting career opportunities in fields such as digital communication, game design, fine art, digital product design, and advertising.”