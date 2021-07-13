July 13, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

JMB Terrorist: NIA to interrogate 3 militants arrested in Lalbazar! Multiple sources may come up

2 min read
16 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Detectives have started a preliminary investigation into the 3 arrested JMB terrorists. The NIA wants to interrogate the three militants. The three militants who were taken into custody by the STF in Lalbazar will be interrogated by the NIA today. A large number of JMB militants are hiding in West Bengal, Assam and Hyderabad.

After interrogating 3 JMB militants, it was learned that a number of other militants like Naziur have been granted bail from different jails in Bangladesh. STF detectives have received a preliminary list. Besides Naziur, there are names of Abul Kalam Azad, Mahfuz Rahman, Salauddin Bhuiyan. According to sources, they are all JMB and Hefazat-e-Islam militants. Their aim is to spread the ideology of Khilafah in the border areas of West Bengal and Assam.

Ansarullah Bangla, a branch of Al Qaeda, started militant activities in 2019 as a member of Naziur Ansarullah Bangla. In addition to the IMB, two other militant groups have been named in the probe, Ansarullah Bangla (al-Qaeda’s branch) and Hefazat-e-Islami. Sources said JMB-militant Naziur was planning to go to Arabia. Selim Munshi’s Indian phone number was found by the police even though he did not get a mobile phone. STF is trying to recover the call record based on that number. That phone, however, was switched off on Saturday night. . On Sunday, the STF of Kolkata Police arrested three suspected JMB militants from Haridebpur Police Station Ela Ka. After that, the detectives raided the house of the detainees and got some information. When the detainees were taken to court on Monday, police custody was ordered till July 26. Sheikh Sabbir, one of the militants, was brought to the chamber of Dr. Gouranga Haldar, a physician from Behala, on the 10th of last month. Sheikh Sabbir has undergone fifteen days of treatment as a rickshaw puller by profession. Today, the NIA is trying to find out the big clues through the interrogation of the arrested militants. Whether they have plotted sabotage somewhere in Bengal is also being investigated. Detectives think that multiple sources related to this will come up in the interrogation.

Sukant Majumdar

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Babul Supriyo: Now you have started following the grassroots, what tune is Babul Supriyo playing? Watch the video

21 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC to visit Election Commission in Delhi demanding bye elections Trinamool is going to the Election Commission demanding speedy by-elections – News18 Bangla

40 mins ago admin
2 min read

When will the new bench hear CM Mamata Banerjee case on recounting | What is the future of Nandigram case? Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to be heard in High Court this week … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

JMB Terrorist: NIA to interrogate 3 militants arrested in Lalbazar! Multiple sources may come up

16 mins ago admin
1 min read

Babul Supriyo: Now you have started following the grassroots, what tune is Babul Supriyo playing? Watch the video

21 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC to visit Election Commission in Delhi demanding bye elections Trinamool is going to the Election Commission demanding speedy by-elections – News18 Bangla

40 mins ago admin
2 min read

When will the new bench hear CM Mamata Banerjee case on recounting | What is the future of Nandigram case? Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to be heard in High Court this week … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.