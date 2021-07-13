Single Screen Cinema Hall Closed || Skeleton in financial crisis! Bengali nostalgia is losing with single screen theater

* College cut, or school cut can be. According to some, counting the retail money in the pocket, pressing the private bus, straight to the cinema hall. This scene was very familiar in the seventies, eighties and even in the nineties. At that time the guardians paid little. Keta Mara did not have pocket money. Seeing pictures on a single screen is like heaven. If a corner seat is found in a dark theater holding the hand of a girlfriend, then the fort is absolutely conquered. But all this is almost past now.