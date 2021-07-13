There may be a major change in Trinamool Congress leadership in this week Emphasis on youth energy! Indications of a major change in the organizational position of the grassroots this week …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Goal 2024. That is why the Trinamool Congress (TMC Reshuffle) is organizing. According to sources, the Trinamool Congress Reshuffle is going to make a big change in the organization in the next couple of days. Changes will be brought in both the main organization of the party and the youth organization. That is the news from party sources. However, in case of change in the main organization, there may be emphasis on youth power and in some districts there may be people with multiple organizational positions.

According to party sources, changes may be made in more than one organizational district. The Trinamool Congress had earlier said that the one person one post policy would be implemented. In North 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Midnapore and East Burdwan districts, TMC Reshuffle may be the president. This is because these districts have 5 presidents who are also members of the state cabinet at the same time. Jyotipriya Mallick is in North 24 Parganas district. In addition to his organizational responsibilities, he has been the state’s food minister for the past 10 years, and is now the forest minister. Discussions are underway on whether he will be a minister or a president in the new policy of the party. According to sources, he will be in the ministry.

On the other hand, the two rural and urban presidents of Howrah district are now handling the organization simultaneously, on the other hand, the ministry. Arup Roy is in charge of Howrah District Urban Area. He is in the state ministerial meeting again. Pulak Roy is in charge of the rural part of Howrah district. He is also a member of the state cabinet this time. According to sources, the presidents are going to be changed in both the districts.

New faces will be brought in East Midnapore district by changing. For a long time, the ruling family was the dominant party in this district. However, even before the election, the distance between the couple’s flower camp and the family began to grow. The rift widened after Shuvendu Adhikari joined the BJP late last year. Soumen Mohapatra was given the responsibility of managing the district. He himself has won the vote this time. Became a minister in an important office. As a result, according to the new policy of the party, he also has to choose a responsibility. According to sources, he will handle the ministry.

Swapan Debnath is in East Burdwan district. He is also handling both the organizational responsibilities of the party and the ministry. Sources said that he will also fall under the one person, one post policy. Probably he is going to stay in the ministry. Of all these districts, the most politically important district is North 24 Parganas. There are 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in this district. Among them, the BJP has done well in the assemblies included in the Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. Shantanu Tagore has also been made a minister at the Center keeping in mind the Matua vote bank in the Lok Sabha polls. As a result, the Trinamool Congress can form more than one organizational district in the North 24 Parganas district. According to the source, even if the results are very good, there may be an organizational division in the South 24 Parganas district as well.