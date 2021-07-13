TMC To appeal election commission | Demand for fast by-elections in 6 centers! Trinamool going to commission in Delhi – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is going to the National Election Commission (NEC) in Delhi next Thursday to demand early by-elections (West Bengal Bye-Election). At present, there are five by-elections and two by-polls in the state. In other words, the Election Commission has to complete the voting process in seven centers The Election Commission has already been informed by the state government that the state administration is ready for the by-elections. Because at the moment the situation in the state is not under control The Chief Minister himself wants the Election Commission to hold the by-elections as soon as possible