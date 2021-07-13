TMC to visit Election Commission in Delhi demanding bye elections Trinamool is going to the Election Commission demanding speedy by-elections – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress is going to the National Election Commission in Delhi next Thursday to demand early by-elections in the state. The Trinamool parliamentary delegation will go to the Election Commission and demand that the election be held within seven days of the campaign.

At present, there are five by-elections and two by-polls in the state. In other words, the Election Commission has to complete the voting process in seven centers The Election Commission has already been informed by the state government that the state administration is ready for the by-elections. Because at the moment the situation in the state is not under control The Chief Minister himself wants the Election Commission to hold the by-elections as soon as possible Although not publicly speaking, grassroots insiders say the postponement is being unnecessarily complicated. That is why the ruling party of the state is going directly to the commission to hold by-elections this time

Among the centers where by-elections are pending, Bhabanipur center is also among the six Mamata Banerjee said that she would contest the election from that center The Chief Minister will have to be elected as MLA within six months of taking oath as he was defeated in Nandigram. Besides, by-polls are pending in Kharadha, Dinhata, Shantipur and Gosaba constituencies. Due to the death of the candidates, voting did not take place in Samsherganj and Jangipur centers of Murshidabad As a result, there will be 6 votes in those two centers

Although the Trinamool wants a quick by-election, the BJP wants to leave the matter to the Election Commission However, the BJP has been vocal in demanding a state referendum since the by-elections BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “If the commission thinks that by-elections are possible in the state in seven days of preparation, so be it.” But we do not think that the law and order situation in the state at the moment is conducive to holding by-elections. Because from Kochbihar to Kakdwip, our workers are homeless everywhere BJP workers are not being given rations and vaccinations As a result, by-elections should be held as soon as the law and order situation improves.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh, however, said, ‘The situation is much better now According to the constitutional rules, by-elections should be held within six months Since the corona infection rate is very low and the state government has taken all necessary measures, this is the ideal time to hold elections. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that a pre-poll would be held in the state in due course after the Election Commission has held by-elections.