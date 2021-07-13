When will the new bench hear CM Mamata Banerjee case on recounting | What is the future of Nandigram case? Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to be heard in High Court this week … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: What is the future of CM Mamata Bandyopadhyay’s Nandigram Case Update in the High Court? With that, strong practice is going on in the political arena. Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Bandyopadhyay has filed an election petition in the Kolkata High Court challenging the Nandigram Assembly Results (2021 Assembly Results). The case will be heard (Nandigram Case Update) this time in the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar. According to High Court sources, Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram appeal may be heard on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Mamata’s appeal was heard in a bench of Justice Kaushik Chand on June 18. Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee herself appealed to dismiss the case, saying Justice Chanda could not give justice. On July 8, Justice Chanda flew a no-confidence motion against him. However, the judge said in the directive, it is clear from several incidents after June 16 that some opportunists have entered in the name of saving justice. These opportunists cannot be allowed to succeed. After that, Justice Kaushik Chanda dropped the case so as not to escalate the controversy.

After that, it is the responsibility of the Chief Justice to decide in which bench the Nandigram case will be heard. According to High Court sources, Mamata Banerjee is going to the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar to hear the Nandigram election petition. Shampa Sarkar, one of the judges of the division bench, has some important observations on the Visva-Bharati wall-breaking case.

Justice Chanda, meanwhile, dismissed the Nandigram case and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh for tarnishing the image of the judiciary. Mamata Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Bose said he would go to the high forum to challenge the fine order. Justice Chand has directed the new bench to submit a report on the payment of fines to the bench. ‘Why will Mamata Banerjee pay the fine as directed?’ Mamata’s lawyer wants to challenge Justice Chander’s order by arguing to this effect. However, this challenge petition will not be heard in the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar. All in all, the Nandigram election petition will be heard in the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar on Wednesday or Thursday.