Dilip Ghosh: Leaving Kolkata, Dilip Ghosh can go to Kashmir! But why?

#Kolkata: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh returned to Delhi from Delhi. He left for Delhi on Wednesday morning. Dilip recently returned after a meeting with BJP all-India president JP Naddar. Then the state BJP president flew back to the capital. However, his visit is about ten days. And in these ten days he can go to Kashmir. Recently, a delegation from the BJP parliamentary party was scheduled to visit Kashmir. Dilip Ghosh can also be in that team.

Before leaving the city on that day, Dilip said that he would return to the Parliament session. In a recent meeting with JP Nadda, the state president gave a strong message to the dissidents of the party. BJP state president (Dilip Ghosh) also commented that those who are ‘talking inside’ the party are doing harm to the party. Dilip also warned to take action against them if necessary.

While attending his meeting on Tuesday, the BJP state president faced protests within the party in Burdwan. Regarding the incident in Burdwan yesterday, Dilip Ghosh said, “Some people are making the party uncomfortable. If necessary, action will be taken against them. Action will also be taken against those who are supporting this work.

There is a possibility of an organizational reshuffle in the state BJP soon. In such a situation, Dilip Ghosh’s meeting with JP Nadda has created many speculations. Sources said that discussions have also been held on which levels of the party will be changed after the defeat of the Bengal vote. However, Dilip Babu claimed that there was no discussion on organizational reshuffle after the meeting. So what is the long meeting between the two? In Dilip’s words, “Many things have happened after the election results. Now there is a discussion about what people think, what the attitude of the workers is like. “Dilip Ghosh said that all the issues of how the party should function in the future have also been reviewed. This time he is going to Delhi for ten days. There is speculation about that.