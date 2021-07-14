Kolkata Crime News || RG alleges patient death of Ayre Murray! Wife of the deceased at the door of Tala police station

#Kolkata: The patient was allegedly beaten and physically abused by an Ayyar working at Arjikar Hospital. The patient’s family claimed that the patient died if the level of torture was exceeded. The deceased’s wife has already lodged a written complaint with the superintendent of the hospital and Tala police station.

Gopal Das, 50, a motorist on the Baguihati-Ultodanga route, was seriously injured in a road accident on June 14. He was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle at Bamangachhi on his way to Baguihati from Dattapukur’s house. He was admitted to RGK Medical Alej Hospital in critical condition. Mail had been undergoing treatment in the surgical ward since June. Purnima Das, wife of the late Gopal Das, alleged that her husband suddenly fell out of bed on Monday, July 12. The nanny who was taking care of her patient beat her in the name of getting her to bed. Purnima Das alleged that Ayara also beat her husband at the hospital on June 22. Although he did not say anything on the first day, he called the nanny and asked her if the same thing had happened on the second day. That’s why the nanny left the hospital.

According to the deceased’s wife, the nanny was not seen at the hospital after the incident. Then on Wednesday morning the driver Gopal Das died. The family alleges that Gopal Das became more ill after the beating. He died because of it. The wife of the deceased informed the hospital super in writing about all the incidents. Besides, a complaint has been lodged at Tala police station on behalf of the family. The body has been sent for autopsy. According to police sources, the exact cause of death will be known after receiving the preliminary report of the autopsy. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

AVIJIT CHANDA