July 14, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata at Raj Bhavan, Budget: Possibility of talks with Governor on Legislative Council – News18 Bangla

1 min read
14 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Raj Bhavan The Chief Minister reached Raj Bhavan a while ago It is learned that Mamata Banerjee will hold discussions with Jagdeep Dhankhar on the state budget and formation of the Legislative Assembly. The meeting between the two started at 4 in the afternoon

A bill already passed in the state assembly to form the legislature has been sent to the governor for signature. There may be a discussion between the two about that too Once signed by the Governor, the bill will go to the Union Law Ministry, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and finally to the President for approval.

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Nostalgia-oriented East-East cinema, see how dreamy cinema halls are

40 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip Ghosh Shared Sunset Photo in Facebook, What is the indication in the politics of Bengal? | kolkata

51 mins ago admin
2 min read

Cow Smuggling Case: Huge Money to Binoy Mishra from Shell Company Account? The CBI is looking for the sender

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

1 min read

Mamata at Raj Bhavan, Budget: Possibility of talks with Governor on Legislative Council – News18 Bangla

14 mins ago admin
1 min read

Nostalgia-oriented East-East cinema, see how dreamy cinema halls are

40 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip Ghosh Shared Sunset Photo in Facebook, What is the indication in the politics of Bengal? | kolkata

51 mins ago admin
2 min read

Cow Smuggling Case: Huge Money to Binoy Mishra from Shell Company Account? The CBI is looking for the sender

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Contact Us

Call 6291968677/7278384015
Email to [email protected]
For Grievance Mail to [email protected]

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.