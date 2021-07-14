Mamata at Raj Bhavan, Budget: Possibility of talks with Governor on Legislative Council – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Raj Bhavan The Chief Minister reached Raj Bhavan a while ago It is learned that Mamata Banerjee will hold discussions with Jagdeep Dhankhar on the state budget and formation of the Legislative Assembly. The meeting between the two started at 4 in the afternoon

A bill already passed in the state assembly to form the legislature has been sent to the governor for signature. There may be a discussion between the two about that too Once signed by the Governor, the bill will go to the Union Law Ministry, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and finally to the President for approval.

