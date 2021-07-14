July 14, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Pranati Nayak | The dream of a country of 130 crores at the Tokyo Olympics surrounds him

2 min read
4 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Pranati Nayak is the only gymnast in the country to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Pranati, a 26-year-old resident of Pingla district in West Midnapore, is the second female gymnast in the country. This time Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) told Kurnish about her success.

Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter on the day, “My best wishes to our house girl Pranati Naik. Pranati is the only gymnast who is representing the whole country.”

This is not the end, the Chief Minister further wrote, Pranati has come up from a small obscure town in Medinipur. He has already achieved a lot due to his hard work. I am confident that he will succeed again.

Pranati has been training with Sai Minara Begum for almost two decades. In 2019, Pranati won a bronze medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics held in Ulaanbaatar. Vault is his favorite exercise. Deepa Karmakar, Aruna Randy as well as Pranati have already won international titles for this exercise. He also has a difference with Deepa. Deepa likes Pradunova Vault. But the choice of prostration is 360 degree front and back vault.

Not just the Olympics at the moment. Bird’s eye view of the 2022 Commonwealth and Asian Games. Last minute preparations are underway so keep the three events in mind. Deepa Karmakar is also taking advice. In 2019, the first and second place slipped for a while. Pranati wants to write history this time.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Joint Council of Bus Syndicate members arrange mass signature to hike bus fair price. kolkata

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Kidney transplanted in NRS hospital | The darling child got life in the father’s kidney! Write in the golden water in the history of medicine in Calcutta

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Dilip Ghosh JP Nadda Meeting | Why Dilip Ghosh in Delhi! Mystery finally ….

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Mamata Banerjee congratulates Pranati Nayak | The dream of a country of 130 crores at the Tokyo Olympics surrounds him

4 mins ago admin
2 min read

Joint Council of Bus Syndicate members arrange mass signature to hike bus fair price. kolkata

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Kidney transplanted in NRS hospital | The darling child got life in the father’s kidney! Write in the golden water in the history of medicine in Calcutta

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Dilip Ghosh JP Nadda Meeting | Why Dilip Ghosh in Delhi! Mystery finally ….

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Contact Us

Call 6291968677/7278384015
Email to [email protected]
For Grievance Mail to [email protected]

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.