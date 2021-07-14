Mamata Banerjee congratulates Pranati Nayak | The dream of a country of 130 crores at the Tokyo Olympics surrounds him

#Kolkata: Pranati Nayak is the only gymnast in the country to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Pranati, a 26-year-old resident of Pingla district in West Midnapore, is the second female gymnast in the country. This time Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) told Kurnish about her success.

Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter on the day, “My best wishes to our house girl Pranati Naik. Pranati is the only gymnast who is representing the whole country.”

This is not the end, the Chief Minister further wrote, Pranati has come up from a small obscure town in Medinipur. He has already achieved a lot due to his hard work. I am confident that he will succeed again.

Pranati has been training with Sai Minara Begum for almost two decades. In 2019, Pranati won a bronze medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics held in Ulaanbaatar. Vault is his favorite exercise. Deepa Karmakar, Aruna Randy as well as Pranati have already won international titles for this exercise. He also has a difference with Deepa. Deepa likes Pradunova Vault. But the choice of prostration is 360 degree front and back vault.

Not just the Olympics at the moment. Bird’s eye view of the 2022 Commonwealth and Asian Games. Last minute preparations are underway so keep the three events in mind. Deepa Karmakar is also taking advice. In 2019, the first and second place slipped for a while. Pranati wants to write history this time.