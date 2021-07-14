Suvendu Adhikari moves to Supreme court on Nandigram case Nandigram case should be shifted to another High Court, Shuvendu Adhikari goes to apex court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: New twist in Nandigram case. Shuvendu Adhikari is at the door of the apex court. There will be no justice in the Calcutta High Court, so Shuvendu Adhikari filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the Nandigram Election Petition to any other High Court in the country. Today, the winning BJP candidate from Nandigram filed the case in the apex court in the first half on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee had filed a no-confidence motion against Justice Kaushik Chand. Justice Chanda issued the order on July 6 in response to Mamata Banerjee’s plea. Justice Chanda also said that Mamata Banerjee was fined in the case even though she left the case following the plea.

Leader of the state’s opposition in the Supreme Court using Justice Kaushik Chand’s observation and direction as a tool. As one of the reasons for seeking transfer of the case to any other High Court in the country, the petition said that the Nandigram Election Petition would not be fair in the Calcutta High Court. The petition further said that the fear of trying to influence the judges of the High Court could not be ruled out.

As per the rules, the case challenging the results of the assembly elections will be heard in the High Court. If the High Court issues an order on an election petition, it can be challenged in the Supreme Court. In this case, the application of Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee to the High Court alleging fraud as a result of the Nandigram Assembly vote has been complied with. Justice Shampa Sarkar accepted Mamata Banerjee’s election petition on Wednesday. Justice Sarkar told the full court that the case was filed in accordance with the procedure. The court also directed to issue a notice to BJP’s winning candidate Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram constituency. However, on the day of giving that order, Shuvendu Adhikari is at the door of the Supreme Court.

His argument in the apex court’s plea, Justice Kaushik Chanda writes in the directive, “Some opportunists have entered the Nandigram case in the name of saving justice, their motives cannot be allowed to succeed.” Shuvendu Adhikari is using this part of observation as a tool. Shuvendu Adhikari’s appeal may be heard in the Supreme Court next week