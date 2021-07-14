Trinamool activists opened party offices in several places in Uttar Pradesh with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm

#Kolkata: This time Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers opened their party office in Uttar Pradesh. The goal is to expand the organization across the country before 2024. The strong presence must be proved in the state of Vine. For this reason, the Trinamool Congress has already jumped. In addition to the Northeast, multiple party offices of the twin flower camps were opened in Uttar Pradesh. Party offices have been opened in Bareilly, Moradabad, Aligarh, Agra, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. However, there has been a party office in Lucknow for a long time. Uttar Pradesh leader Neeraj Rai said, “We, the enthusiastic workers, have opened party offices. After defeating the BJP in the Bengal elections, people in Uttar Pradesh have also become enthusiastic. So we have opened party offices here.”

Several states are eyeing to increase their political presence at the all-India level. As a first step, grassroots social media cells in several states have become increasingly active. After the result of the Bengal vote, it is seen that the grass flower camp has become very active in several states. Already TMC for Tripura, TMC for Assam, TMC for Manipur, TMC for Uttar Pradesh, TMC for Maharashtra, TMC for Jharkhand, TMC for Bihar, TMC for Orissa are very active. Where every day there are multiple posts on various anti-BJP issues. According to the top leaders of the Trinamool Congress, this means of expanding the organization in Corona is actually benefiting the party. In many cases, multiple pages have been opened which even the top leaders of the party are not aware of. But Mamata Banerjee and some other administrative activities during her tenure are also being promoted. Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy says, “This is a very good initiative. A large part of the social media is used by the youth representatives. They can see what projects Mamata Banerjee has brought in West Bengal. People understand what will benefit people. ” But it is not just the promotion of projects like Kanyashree, Yubashree, Rupashree, Door Ration. Full political propaganda is also going on there. Especially the increase in the price of petrol and diesel. Rising prices of daily necessities. The failure of the work of the Central Government in the Covid situation. Everything is being highlighted on this social media page. As you can see on the TMC for Tripura page, different pictures are being given of how many workers are joining the grassroots every day. Various updates are being given.

