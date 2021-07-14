WB Restriction extended: Restrictions in the state again! Local train is closed! Metro is being introduced conditionally

#Kolkata: WB Restriction extended in the state for another 15 days. Local trains are also closed during this period. However, the hope is that the metro service is being launched 5 days a week, i.e. from Monday to Friday with 50 percent passengers. This service will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a statement from the state government, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions will be closed during this period. All cinema halls, spas, swimming pools will be closed. However, keeping in view the national and international sports schedule, some special swimming pools will be opened for national, state and level practice from 6 to 10 in the morning. No more than 50 people should gather at social events in this episode. A maximum of twenty people can gather for the funeral of the deceased.

Besides, the state is relaxing the restrictions on market shops. In this episode, the market will be open at the time when the market is open. Shopping malls will also remain unchanged at the time they were open. But 50 percent will go inside. In this episode, night curfew will run from 9 pm to 5 am.