Weather Report: Light rain with thunderstorm in Kolkata today, heavy rains forecast in North Bengal

Heavy rains are forecast in North Bengal again. Today there is light to moderate rain in North Bengal district. Scattered heavy rains in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The rain will increase further from Thursday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri on Thursday and Friday. Warning of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri upper districts on Friday and Saturday.