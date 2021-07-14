West Bengal Covid Restrictions: Cinema Halls Closed Under New Guidelines! There are restrictions on the shooting of film series

#Kolkata: The state’s current ban on coronavirus has been extended to July 30. Nabanna issued new guidelines. All schools, colleges, universities are closed during this period. Local train service is closed. Interstate train services will be closed. However, metro rail is being introduced in this phase. Metrorail will run with 50 percent passengers for the first five days of the week. But there are strict restrictions on entertainment.

The cinema hall is being closed as per the new guidelines issued by Navanna. The cinema hall has been closed since the beginning of the second wave, keeping in mind the Corona infection. The state has decided not to relax the strict restrictions even in this new guideline.

There are also restrictions on the shooting of movies and television series. Whether indoor shooting or outdoor, there are corona rules in both cases. No more than 50 people will be present at the shooting, Nabanna said. It is also being seen whether those who will be present at the shooting have been vaccinated. Care will be taken to ensure that everyone wears a mask, maintains physical distance, and has a private vehicle.

On the other hand, a maximum of 10 musicians can be present in the song recording studio. On the other hand, the spa swimming pool will be closed. National and international competitions can use the swimming pool from 8 am to 10 am.