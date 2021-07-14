West Bengal Weather: In which districts will it rain? Important weather forecast for the weather office!

#Kolkata: The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast clear skies on Wednesday despite rains in different parts of the state on Tuesday. However, residents of Kolkata and surrounding districts will not be able to escape the heat even if the sky is cloudy on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of increasing humidity discomfort due to high water vapor in the air (West Bengal Weather Forecast). The maximum temperature in Kolkata will be 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the weather office. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees.

However, it will not rain at all. In addition to cloudy skies, there is a possibility of scattered rains in several districts. However, as per the forecast on Wednesday, there is no possibility of heavy rain in any district of North Bengal in the next 24 hours i.e. Thursday morning, July 15. Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are forecast in most districts.

However, heavy rains are forecast in five districts adjoining the Himalayas, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Kochbihar, by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are not expected to change for the next four days.

Light to moderate rain is forecast in some parts of the districts by Thursday morning. Like North Bengal, South Bengal will not experience any such change in the next five days. There will also be heavy rains in areas like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

According to weather building sources, monsoon winds will soon be active in northern India again. Monsoon winds will reach Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan in the next two to three days. In fact, the monsoon will be active in the state only if the monsoon winds are active in northern and northeastern India.