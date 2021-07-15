Aakash Aath Celebrating International Criminal Justice Day With A Weeklong Special Series In “Police Filez”

Aakash Aath, one of the popular regional general entertainment channels, will celebrate International Criminal Justice Day, which falls on 17th July, 2021 with a weeklong special series in Police Filez, showcasing breakthrough criminal cases that shook the nation, starting 12th July, 2021. ‘Police Filez’, which started in the year 2003, is one of the longest running crime shows. It is a factual drama that highlights various nuances of crime based on the true incidents. The idea of such truth-hunting ‘Docu-fiction’ was conceived by Late Shri Ashok Surana to aware the viewers aware about the malicious practices still happening in the society.

“To acknowledge the importance of International Criminal Justice Day, we at Aakash Aath are hosting a special week in Police Filez which will feature some of the heinous criminal incidents that convulsed the society. Aakash Aath has been fighting to protect the rights of the victims through this program for ages and sort of been a tool to provide justice to many. We do hope that the viewers will appreciate our humble initiative”, said Ms Eshita Surana Poddar & Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia, Director of Aakash Aath.

July 17 marks International Criminal Justice Day, to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The day reminds us to highlight the importance of the International Criminal Court and the work it does to bring about justice for victims. It calls on all countries to join the fight against impunity, so that perpetrators of crimes are punished, and to help prevent future occurrences. International Criminal Justice Day also attracts people around the world to pay attention to serious issues and warn those people who affect peace, security, and well-being of nations at risk.

From 12th July to 18th July, 2021 (at 12.30 pm & 8.30 pm from Monday to Sunday) the stories to be aired in the Special Week of Police Filez are as follows:

Monday – Kamduni Kando, Barasat Thana

On 7th June 2013, a 20-year-old college student was abducted, gang-raped and murdered in Kamduni village, 16 Km from Barasat, North 24 Parganas district about 20 Km from Kolkata.

Tuesday – Narabali, Tamluk Thana

Greed of money led an Occultist (Tanntrik) to frame a woman in a case of adultery and finally kill her for fulfilling his spiritual rituals.

Wednesday – Monuakando, Barasat Thana

Manuya, a housewife plans to kill her husband along with her boyfriend. Manuya wanted to hear her husband’s cries from her boyfriend’s phone during the murder.

Thursday – Nirbhaya Kando, Basanto Bihar Thana

Gang rape of a young woman in a moving bus in New Delhi. Then the miscreants inserted an iron rod into her private parts and threw her from a moving bus. The incident shook the nation, which led to people across the nation condemning the criminal act.

Friday – Jalantolash, Haldia Thana

A mother and daughter had to pay for their careless living. The girl’s boyfriend called them out and burnt them alive.

Saturday – Boner Katmundu, Nadial Thana

After coming to know about the extra marital affair of his sister, a person beheaded her sister and surrendered himself to the police station, carrying her severed head.

Sunday – Kumarganj Hatyakando, Kumargunj Thana

A person, after coming to know about his girlfriend getting married to someone else gang-rapes her along with his friends. Then he pours petrol and burns her to death.

Tune in to witness these adaptations of the spine-chilling incidents which got justice.