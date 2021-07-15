Acid Attack: Acid attack on student in Krishnanagar in the evening! The critically ill were brought to NRS

#Krishnanagar: Acid attack on 12th class student in Krishnanagar on the way back from tuition. The student was brought to Kolkata at night in critical condition and admitted to NRS Hospital. The accused in the incident is a young man from the neighborhood. Police are searching for the accused.

According to family sources, the student of Krishnanagar was returning home from tuition at around 7 pm on Wednesday. At some point, one realizes that someone has backed down. Screaming, he ran into a local club. The young man behind him also entered. He then grabbed the hair follicle and threw acid in his face. Others inside the club at the time also had acid on their bodies. The incident immediately spread tension in the area.

The local residents of the area reached there shouting at the members of the club. All the acid victims, including the student, were initially taken to Shaktinagar District Hospital. The student was referred to NRS from the hospital. Late at night, the high school examiner was admitted to the NRS.

After questioning the members of the club, the police came to know that the name of the accused youth was Achintya Shikari. He chased the girl into the club and threw acid in her mouth. The family of the student has also lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station in the name of Achintya Shikari. After being admitted to the NRS, the student’s family members said that although he could not see with his eyes at first, he could see later after the treatment started. Apart from the attacking youth, the victim and her family have alleged that there are many others in the group.