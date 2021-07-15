Counterfeit notes have entered the state from Nepal! Three people were arrested with fake notes of Rs 35 lakh

#Kolkata: Three arrested with huge amount of counterfeit notes Three people have been arrested with counterfeit notes worth around Rs 35 lakh Arrested by customs officials According to the customs department, there is a big head behind it Lucknow ATS is looking for According to the customs department, the counterfeit notes came from Nepal to the state Among the 35 lakh counterfeit notes recovered, 2000 and 500 rupees counterfeit notes were recovered One of the three arrested is a resident of Bihar and the other two are residents of Bankura Their main head is a resident of Uttar Pradesh

The Lucknow ATS has already been alerted. Detectives claim that the counterfeit notes entered the state through the Nepal border. These were brought for the purpose of giving to the receiver It is being investigated where this huge amount of counterfeit notes was supposed to reach Detectives are also investigating whether there was a plan to bring these counterfeit notes to Bankura and bring them to Kolkata. Customs officials have already tried to find out who else is involved in the scam. Dhritara is a resident of Bihar and Bankura

Customs officials arrested the three from Bishnupur on a tip-off. Huge amount of counterfeit notes were recovered from the bags of the detainees Detectives claim that Nepal is involved in a huge amount of counterfeit notes How these counterfeit notes entered the state through Nepal is being investigated Lucknow ATS has already been informed with complete information Detectives think the counterfeit note cycle is far-reaching Investigators are investigating where and how the counterfeit note cycle spread