Health department directs to start sentinel survey across the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The health department took special initiative to find asymptomatic patients. 26 hospitals from different parts of the state have been selected. Through this, samples of 400 people will be taken in the specific laboratory of each district. Patients who are usually treated in the hospital and have no symptoms of shortness of breath or fever, corona, will be taken in this study.

This surveillance (Sentinel Survey) will give an idea of ​​the geographical area of ​​the state and the extent of corona transmission. The health department will have a clear outline of how serious the group infection has become and how it can be tackled in the coming days.

Basically asymptomatic individuals will be tested for corona. However, initially 400 people from each district will be tested every month and a little more than 11,000. Due to lack of door-to-door testing infrastructure and financial problems, the emphasis will be on testing patients undergoing treatment in hospitals for the time being. Basically this measure to prevent the third wave.

Its main purpose is to find the asymptomatic corona infected and rush the infection. Basically, the search will start from the hospitalized corona victims. For this, one hospital has been identified from each district and health district. Already 26 hospitals from different parts of the state have been selected. For example, RG Kar Medical College has been selected from Kolkata. According to health department sources, guidelines have already been sent to the chief health officers of all the districts.