Mamata Banerjee May reach Delhi in July end first visit after landslide victory | For the first time since the victory, Mamata Banerjee is set to set foot in Delhi this month: Source – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee can go to the capital Delhi in the last week of July. This is the first time the party supremo has set foot in the capital since the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress came to power for the third time. Naturally, speculation about his visit peaked.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee may stay in Delhi for a week. The Badal session of the parliament is starting from the 19th of this month. Mamata Banerjee visited Delhi every time during the session. As much as he leads the party’s MPs, he also connects with the well-known political circles he has in the capital due to his long tenure as an MP. All in all, it is important for him to go to Delhi this time.

According to sources, this time Mamata Banerjee will not only go to Delhi to meet party MPs or go to the party office in Delhi. It is believed that Mamata Banerjee may meet the leaders who are important in building an anti-BJP platform. In that case, the political circles of the whole country will keep an eye on his movements.

2024 election The eyes of the grassroots are almost as clear as water. And that is why Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi during the Parliament session is very important.

Prashant Kishore contacted Rahul Gandhi last Tuesday. Earlier, he also met NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Remember, Prashant Kishore has tied the knot with the grassroots till 2026. As much as he wants to get away from this turmoil in politics, the flow of events is making him more relevant every day. It is thought that every move by Mamata, a strategist teenager or grassroots leader, is now aimed at strengthening opposition unity.

-Input Abir Ghoshal