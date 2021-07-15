Mukul Roy vs BJP | Mukul Dwairath || Mega interview on Friday with Principal and Shuvendu Adhikari, all eyes on the assembly

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy, who left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP under the anti-defection law, will be heard on Friday. State Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has summoned the complaining BJP parliamentary party for a hearing at his residence tomorrow afternoon. They have been asked to appear with evidence in support of their own allegations. There is a lot of speculation in the political arena surrounding the high voltage meeting between Principal Biman Banerjee and Shuvendu Adhikari on Friday. The BJP has already gone to the governor with the president. Shuvendu Adhikari has made unfounded remarks about the principal. Naturally, there is a strong interest in this interview in the political arena.

According to BJP parliamentary party sources, all the evidence in favor of Mukul Roy who has officially joined the Trinamool Congress will be submitted to the principal. They will also hand over the video clippings to the principal. According to sources, the draft prepared by the BJP to give to the speaker was prepared by Mahesh Jethmalani. BJP’s all-India general secretary and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav helped draft the draft. Kalyani MLA and Supreme Court lawyer Ambika Roy also saw the draft. In other words, the BJP has bowed down after drinking Adajal. They have already informed that they will go to court if Rafa is not here.

Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh said the issue would be decided by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Mukul Roy won on a BJP ticket. There is a difference between looking mature and getting married. We did not give the flag to Mukul Roy.

Kunal’s statement regarding the resignation of BJP MLAs around the post of PAC chairman, you will suffer and the new MLAs will leave. Why all this! Kunal Ghosh also opened his mouth about the Nandigram case. “Shuvendu Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in this state. He wants to take the case to another state. We have full confidence in the High Court. There is no disrespect on our part. The Leader of the Opposition wants to take the case to another state in disbelief. I hope the opposition leader understands. “