Raju Bista Anup Saha got important role in BJP Yuva morcha

#NewDelhi: For the first time in the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the West Bengal Youth Front got two important all-India posts at the same time. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has been nominated as the All India General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Shri Anup Saha, MLA of Dubrajpur also became the All India Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Juba Morcha. Both of them say that under the presidency of Shri Tejaswi Surya, the All India President of Juba Morcha, they will present West Bengal in a more important way in the All India case.

Note that in the recent assembly elections, the BJP has done well in the hills even though it has done badly in the whole of Bengal. Like political observers, Raju Bista is getting the award for this reason. Recently, Darjeeling BJP MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimbao wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him to increase the importance of Raju expansion.

Of course, there is another reason to give importance to Raju Bista of Darjeeling or Anup Saha of Dubrajpur. Soumitra Khan recently resigned from the post of state BJP president but later withdrew it. The central BJP is also increasing the importance of alternative leaders to prove that the BJP is not looking well with Soumitra Khan’s A Hen Talbahana.

The Juba Morcha branch of the West Bengal BJP has always been important from an all-India perspective. Prior to this, Shri Bidyut Dutta was the All India Vice President of Juba Morcha in 1970-1972. From 1972-1974, Shri Utpalkanti Chakraborty was the All India General Secretary of Juba Morcha.

Shri Tapas Chatterjee was the All India Secretary from 1990-1993 and then the All India Vice President from 1993-1995. At that time, Shri JP Nadda was the All India President of Juba Morcha. Who is currently the All India President of the BJP.

Even more recently, Shri Rajkamal Pathak was the All India Editor from 1996-2000. Shri Sayantan Bose was the All India Secretary from 2010-2015. Shri Sourav Sikder was the All India Secretary for 2017-2021.