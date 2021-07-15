Tata Motors launches the ‘XPRES’ brand for fleet customers

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, today announced the launch of a new brand ‘XPRES,’ exclusively for fleet customers. Under the XPRES brand, the company will introduce offerings, catering to fleet specific needs of safety, passenger comfort and low cost of ownership. All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport an elegantly designed XPRES badge, clearly differentiating them from the growing ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs that cater to the requirements of the personal segment.

The first vehicle under the XPRES brand to be launched shortly, will be an Electric Sedan, called the ‘XPRES-T’ EV. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

Announcing the launch of the XPRES brand, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric Vehicles deliver very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services.

Tata Motors, remains deeply committed to support the Government’s emphasis on green mobility. Currently, we have over 1,700 electric sedans successfully operating in the fleet segment. The launch of our forthcoming ‘XPRES-T’ EV Sedan, will create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility and will include a comprehensive captive charging solution provided by our partner, Tata Power. This will enable higher utilisation and increased income for our fleet customers.”