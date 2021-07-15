TMC Election Commission: Demand for speedy by-elections in the state! Today, the Trinamool Congress will be at the door of the Election Commission

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee is approaching the Election Commission (TMC) in Delhi at 4.30 pm today. The Trinamool Congress (Trinamool Congress) is appearing at the Election Commission office today seeking speedy elections for seven assembly seats in the state, including Bhabanipur and Kharadha. The Trinamool parliamentary delegation will go to the Election Commission and demand that the election be held within seven days. In this delegation 8 Trinamool MPs. There are Sudip Bandopadhyay, Saugat Roy, Kalyan Bandopadhyay, Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Derek O’Brien.

At present, there are five by-elections and two by-polls in the state. In other words, the Election Commission has to complete the voting process in seven centers The Election Commission has already been informed by the state government that the state administration is ready for the by-elections. Because at the moment the situation in the state is not under control The Chief Minister himself wants the Election Commission to hold the by-elections as soon as possible Although not publicly speaking, grassroots insiders say the postponement is being unnecessarily complicated. That is why the ruling party of the state is going directly to the commission to hold by-elections this time

Among the centers where by-elections are pending, Bhabanipur center is also among the six Mamata Banerjee said that she would contest the election from that center The Chief Minister will have to be elected as MLA within six months of taking oath as he was defeated in Nandigram. Besides, by-polls are pending in Kharadha, Dinhata, Shantipur and Gosaba constituencies. Due to the death of the candidates, voting did not take place in Samsherganj and Jangipur centers of Murshidabad As a result, there will be 6 votes in those two centers

Although the Trinamool wants a quick by-election, the BJP wants to leave the matter to the Election Commission However, the BJP has been vocal in demanding a state referendum since the by-elections BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “If the commission thinks that by-elections are possible in the state in seven days of preparation, so be it.” But in the current state of affairs in the state, we do not think that there is an environment conducive to holding by-elections. Because from Kochbihar to Kakdwip, our workers are homeless everywhere BJP workers are not being given rations and vaccinations As a result, by-elections should be held as soon as the law and order situation improves. Besides, the BJP leadership is demanding that elections be held in the remaining municipalities of the state first.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, however, said, “The situation is much better now According to the constitutional rules, by-elections should be held within six months With the corona infection rate so low and the state government taking all necessary measures, this is the ideal time to hold elections, “he said in response to the BJP’s demand. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that a pre-poll would be held in the state in due course after the Election Commission holds by-elections.