WBJEE 2021: Examiners must be allowed to get up on Joint Day at Staff Special, Railways State

#Kolkata: July 16 Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021). Keeping in mind the convenience of the students, the transport department sent a letter to the railways this time. The letter called for increasing the number of special trains on that day for the convenience of the students. Besides, the Transport Department has given advance letters to the Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway to allow the examinees and their guardians to board the local train from 11 am to 4 pm on the day of the examination.

Note that the metro service will be closed on Saturday as per the guidelines issued by the state on Thursday. In that case, students and their parents may get into trouble if they are not allowed to board the local train. The transport department has written to the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway keeping in mind the possibility.

The state has also warned the district magistrates about the entrance test of engineering on the same day. The public transport system in the districts will have to be kept operational on the 17th, to ensure that no student has difficulty in reaching the examination center. It has also been made clear that law and order should be maintained in front of the examination centers. We have to take care of the power system. Necessary care should be taken to ensure that the Corona rules are obeyed. The state is asking the district magistrate to take special action in this regard. For the time being, Covid’s graph is declining, keeping in mind that the joint examination is being held in the state.

Input-Somraj Banerjee.