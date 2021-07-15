West Bengal Weather Update: Mercury will increase in temperature! Rain in some districts? Know the weather forecast

#Kolkata: After the last few days of rain, light rain is forecast in all the districts of the state on Thursday. According to the meteorological office, heavy rains are expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Kochbihar, but light rains are forecast in the rest of the country.

However, meteorologists have forecast a rise in temperature from today in the West Bengal Weather Update. The sun is shining brightly through the clouds since morning. Among the chances of rain is the possibility of an increase in temperature mercury. However, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in most parts of the north in the morning.

Today, the maximum temperature in Kolkata city will be around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and thunderstorms at night in some parts of the area in the morning. Although heavy rains are forecast in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Kochbihar in the north, there is a possibility of scattered showers in the south. Despite the possibility of heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, there will be a significant change in the temperature in the north and south of Bengal in the next 4-5 days, the weather office said. However, it has been reported that the temperature may rise a bit today.

Tomorrow, the maximum temperature in Kolkata city will be around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of thunderstorm in some parts of the area in the morning and partly cloudy sky at night.