Awfis further strengthens its’ foothold in the East; opens 2 new centres in Kolkata

Awfis, India’s largest network of coworking spaces recently opened 2 new flex workspaces in the city, in line with the company’s aim to double its footprint from 2.5 Mn Sq Ft. to more than 5 Mn Sq Ft. in 2021.

The new flexible workspaces are located at 50 Chowringhee Road and Ecocentre Business Tower, Sector V, Bidhannagar. The new centre at 50 Chowringhee Road is spread across 78,000 Sq. Ft. and is situated in the Landmark Heritage Building in commercial business district. The 1st phase of the launch will go live in July with 32,000 sq. ft. area and the 2nd phase will go live in 120 days with 46,000 sq. ft. area. The 1st phase is spread across 3 floors and is a fine balance of minimalist interiors, world-class amenities and a scenic view of the Victoria Memorial, St. Paul’s Cathedral and Birla Planetarium. With over 650+ workstations, the space has been designed in compliance with the latest safety and hygiene standards to provide a healthy and secured workplace ecosystem.

The Ecocentre Business Tower centre is a premium and exclusive property which follows the design philosophy of creating a space that is urbane, minimalistic and at the same time interwoven with the Indian cultural fabric. It is one of Awfis’ elitist centres and along with the spectacular aesthetics, the centre has over 350+ workstations and exclusive banquet spaces spread across 15,000 sq. ft of area.

Awfis currently has 5 other coworking centres in Kolkata. These are located one each in Camac Street and Rajarhat & 3 centres in Salt Lake. With the 2 new centres, Awfis stands at a total of 7 centres and 3000+ seats with over 2. 5 Lakh sq. ft in Kolkata, making it the largest coworking player in the city.

The launch of the new centres is a testament of the upbeat demand that Awfis is witnessing in Kolkata and the growing adoption of flexi workspaces by the companies in the city. Organizations globally are shifting from traditional real estate models and partnering with coworking operators to set up ‘Hub & Spoke’ model. Similar trend is being witnessed in Kolkata market with many leading companies partnering with coworking players to offer flexi workspaces for their employees.

Commenting on the launch of the new centre, Mr. Amit Ramani, CEO and Founder, Awfis, said, “We are extremely elated to be foraying further in Kolkata, which has emerged as a key industrial hub with enormous potential over the years. With this new launch in the market, Awfis has re-emphasized its leadership position as the largest network of coworking spaces spread across 12 cities in India.”

“As we emerge into the new normal in a post-pandemic world, Awfis is witnessing increasing demand from even the most traditional companies with centralized models. This demand has largely been fueled by the shift in preference towards the distributed workspace concept and the adoption of hybrid model of working, alongside Awfis’ unparalleled offerings and services.”

Awfis currently has 75 operational coworking centres with 40,000 seating capacity. It has presence in 12 cities in India across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ahmedabad, Indore and Chandigarh.

In the next 3 years, Awfis aims to create a robust ecosystem of workspaces with over 2,00,000 seats in 15 cities. These centres will cater to large corporates, SMEs as well as start-ups, continuing to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise across the nation.