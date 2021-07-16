By-election in vacant Rajya Sabha seat on August 9, announced by Election Commission – News18 Bangla

6 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-elections in the Rajya Sabha seat which became vacant due to the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi. The commission has said that polling for the Rajya Sabha seat will be held from West Bengal on August 9

Dinesh Trivedi resigned from the Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP from the Trinamool in February. His term as an MP was 8 till 2026

According to the commission, the notification of the election will be issued on July 22 The last day for withdrawal of nomination is 2 August Voting will take place on August 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The votes will be counted at 5 pm on the same day

On behalf of the Commission, the Chief Secretary of the State has been directed to appoint a senior official to ensure proper observance of the Corona Rules in the conduct of this Rajya Sabha by-election. With the Assembly session now underway, the state government also feels that this is the ideal time to make up for the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha. The state administration had earlier informed the commission of its consent

In addition to the Rajya Sabha by-elections, the state is also in favor of speedy voting in the state assembly seats which are without legislators. The ruling Trinamool Congress also submitted a memorandum to the National Election Commission on Thursday with the request.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Latest forecast on 16th July | It is very hot in the middle of the rain! Lightning and rain warning in which districts? – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

Bank officer arrested on 1 crore cheat allegation | ‘More money to invest in potatoes’! Researcher returns to London, loses Rs 1 crore to female cheater …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Iron wall to be removed soon, Jadavpur-Patuli to be relieved | Jadavpur-Patuli water-suffering enterprising municipality! Iron wall moving from Kalikapur canal …– News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

By-election in vacant Rajya Sabha seat on August 9, announced by Election Commission – News18 Bangla

6 mins ago admin

Latest forecast on 16th July | It is very hot in the middle of the rain! Lightning and rain warning in which districts? – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

Bank officer arrested on 1 crore cheat allegation | ‘More money to invest in potatoes’! Researcher returns to London, loses Rs 1 crore to female cheater …– News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Iron wall to be removed soon, Jadavpur-Patuli to be relieved | Jadavpur-Patuli water-suffering enterprising municipality! Iron wall moving from Kalikapur canal …– News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

The state forest department is working to break the mafia cycle

3 hours ago admin