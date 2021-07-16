By-election in vacant Rajya Sabha seat on August 9, announced by Election Commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-elections in the Rajya Sabha seat which became vacant due to the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi. The commission has said that polling for the Rajya Sabha seat will be held from West Bengal on August 9

Dinesh Trivedi resigned from the Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP from the Trinamool in February. His term as an MP was 8 till 2026

According to the commission, the notification of the election will be issued on July 22 The last day for withdrawal of nomination is 2 August Voting will take place on August 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The votes will be counted at 5 pm on the same day

On behalf of the Commission, the Chief Secretary of the State has been directed to appoint a senior official to ensure proper observance of the Corona Rules in the conduct of this Rajya Sabha by-election. With the Assembly session now underway, the state government also feels that this is the ideal time to make up for the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha. The state administration had earlier informed the commission of its consent

In addition to the Rajya Sabha by-elections, the state is also in favor of speedy voting in the state assembly seats which are without legislators. The ruling Trinamool Congress also submitted a memorandum to the National Election Commission on Thursday with the request.